Kaul joins multistate lawsuit challenging coal rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined a multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's decision to ease restrictions on coal-fired power plants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June eliminated its Clean Power Plan and replaced it with a new rule that gives states more leeway in deciding upgrades for coal-fired plants. The lawsuit alleges the new rule violates the federal Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal appellate court in the District of Columbia by attorneys general in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

Kaul said in a news release that the new rule only prolongs the nation's reliance on coal.