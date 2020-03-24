Keeping a Connecticut town running in the face of a virus

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) — Schools without students. Libraries devoid of patrons. Public meetings where residents aren’t present.

Welcome to the new normal.

Towns and school districts across the nation are grappling with an unprecedented call to shrink their public profile in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This social distancing, widely recommended as one of the best ways to deal with the progressing epidemic, has led to the shuttering of town halls, community centers, schools and other municipal buildings.

The decision to implement these procedures in Killingly and other towns came quickly this month and aren’t expected to be rescinded anytime soon. That leaves officials tasked with finding new ways to balance public safety with the need to keep basic governmental functions intact.

Town Hall

Inside Killingly Town Hall on Thursday, Town Manager Mary Calorio was in her office before 8 a.m. as other employees at the Main Street building also began preparing to begin their workday.

But the front and side doors were locked and signs were posted informing any potential visitors that the building was closed for face-to-face business, one of the strictures recently implemented to discourage unnecessary contact between staff and residents.

Despite the restrictions, Calorio said every department is staffed, albeit with a few tweaks to their typical routines.

“Social distancing is the key here, so we’re discouraging any wandering or congestion in offices or hallways,” she said. “If staff needs to talk, they do it by phone or email when possible.”

The closure of town hall means more and more of the interaction with residents is being done electronically and with an added cushion of safety, a system Calorio said has been working out well so far.

“Our land records, appraiser information and building permit data is all online,” she said. “We have a drop-off box that we quarantine for 12 hours before going through that’s residents can use to pass us documents for processing. It takes a little longer this way, but we haven’t run into any situation that can’t be addressed by an email, phone call or by the drop-box.”

Calorio said every office and common space has been disinfected, with chairs, window sills and other surfaces sanitized.

The town has also suspended live meetings and is fine-tuning a system that will allow Town Council members to call into to a “virtual” meeting space via an app.

“The meetings will be live-streamed and residents will be able to see the logged-in council members on a screen,” she said. “We’re soliciting comments from residents 24 hours prior to a meeting to fulfill the public comment part of an agenda.”

But not every meeting can be held through an electronic work-around.

“You can’t hold a public hearing or town meeting that way, so there’re pieces of critical legislation on hold,” Calorio said.

She said the stop-gaps aren’t ideal, but anxiety from staff over a run-in with a potentially infected person has decreased since the new rules were enacted.

“Anxiety concerns are down and the staff is busy,” Calorio said.

Killingly schools may be empty of students, but administrative staff members are still on the clock, Superintendent Steve Rioux said.

“We have our IT people, secretaries, custodians and others here in the office,” Rioux said during a call to his Westfield Avenue office. “Our schools have seen minimal public traffic, like deliveries, parents coming in to ask questions or picking up homework. The plan soon will be to close those schools entirely and information on distance learning will be going out to parents this week.”

On Thursday, the first Board of Education meeting was held since the coronavirus erupted in the U.S. The meeting was set to be a “blended” one that included some members showing up at the regular Town Hall meeting room and others calling in.

“In the near future, those meetings will all be held virtually,” Rioux said.

Rioux said he received three public comment missives from residents which would be read at the board meeting.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this staff,” he said. “We understand our essential function is to provide for our students and families. We have teachers and principals checking in on students and calling families.”

At the Killingly Public Library this week, the normally full Westcott Road parking lot was nearly empty. But the facility’s lights shone and reflected off the drizzle falling outside. If you happened to peek inside one of the building’s windows on Thursday, it was easy to catch a glance of library workers hunkered over tables or desks, just like any other day, except without patrons.

“We’re using this time to do a deep clean of the spaces, from books to shelves to walls,” library Director Claudette Stockwell said. “We’re touching up scuffed walls with paint and tackling some projects we hadn’t had time to work on before.”

That work includes rifling through old audio items to see what can be discarded and checking the library’s back-up book collection to determine if shelved items can be replaced with better versions.

“Our tech guys are upgrading our digital resource capabilities and we’re working to update our website’s home page to provide clear links to things like electronic borrowing and ideas for parents home with their kids. My biggest concern is for those families who might not have internet access or even a computer.”

Stockwell said her staff, like those in other municipal settings, are keeping their distance from each other, a tough restriction for people whose job has always been connected with social interaction.

“I’m really impressed with this staff and their resilience,” she said. “We’re all – town workers and residents – in this together. We all have the same fears and concerns. But the way everyone has pulled together in this situation has blown me away.”

Online: https://bit.ly/2J8hmaX

___