One Shelton family is trying to inspire hope in what has become desperate times for so many with the spread of the coronavirus throughout the nation and worldwide. Mary McPadden and her daughter, 14-year-old Kate, spent more than two hours Sunday putting a rainbow of hope in their front window. McPadden said her daughter saw that people in Italy were doing this, and the pair saw someone’s house in Monroe had a similar rainbow, “so, we decided to do this also to give people hope.”