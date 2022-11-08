Kelly beats Green in 21st Senate District

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Incumbent Republican state Sen. Kevin Kelly has won reelection, topping Democratic challenger Christopher Green, according to unofficial numbers Tuesday night.

Kelly earned his seventh consecutive term representing the 21st District, which covers Shelton and portions of Stratford, Seymour and Monroe. Kelly dominated in Shelton, outpacing Green 66 percent to 34 percent (9,409 votes to 5,064). Those numbers did not include absentee ballots which had not come in yet.

Kelly thanked the people in the four communities he serves for putting their trust in him.

"Serving the 21st District is one of the greatest honors of my life," Kelly said. "I will not back down in my pursuit of a better way to make Connecticut more affordable, to make health care more affordable, to support those most in need, and to create an environment where opportunity thrives.

Kelley said state families are facing "historic challenges, and I will continue to work every day to help all families through these difficult times."

Kelly then praised Green, 36, for his effort.

"Thank you for the sacrifices and the work you put into running," Kelly said in reference to Green. "It takes a big commitment to run and providing a choice is an important part of the democratic process upon which our nation was built."

Green said he was proud of his effort and that of his team, especially considering he had never run a political campaign before. In all, he said he knocked on 8,891 doors himself over the last six months.

"I think you need two candidates in every race and I was honored to be that candidate in this race," Green said. "I worked hard to offer the people in this district a competing vision. I was blown away by the support I received and the relationships I made. This did not end where I wanted it to, but I have no doubt this was the right thing to do."

Kelly, 62, ran unopposed in 2020, but won with 56.7 percent of the vote in 2018 against Democrat Monica Tujak Brill. Kelly has been the state Senate Republican Leader since 2019.