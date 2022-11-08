Kelly beats Green in 21st Senate District

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Incumbent Republican state Sen. Kevin Kelly has won reelection, topping Democratic challenger Christopher Green, according to unofficial numbers Tuesday night.
Kelly earned his seventh consecutive term representing the 21st District, which covers Shelton and portions of Stratford, Seymour and Monroe. Kelly dominated in Shelton, outpacing Green 66 percent to 34 percent (9,409 votes to 5,064). Those numbers did not include absentee ballots which had not come in yet.