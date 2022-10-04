Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 12:09 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last term and running for reelection, looked to be among the most vulnerable members of the Senate.
JONATHAN J. COOPER