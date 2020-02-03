Kelly, Perillo offer legislative update to chamber

State Rep. Jason Perillo and state Sen. Kevin Kelly spoke at the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast on Friday, Jan. 31, at PerkinElmer in Shelton.

State budget deficits, tolls and affordable health care highlighted the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative breakfast on Friday, Jan. 31, at PerkinElmer in Shelton.

With the next state legislative session beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5, state Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) and state Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) were questioned on such issues as how to get the state to make the Waterbury rail line a priority and increase economic growth in this area.

“For decades Democratic lawmakers in the General Assembly have decided to focus on Hartford and not the Naugatuck Valley,” said Perillo. “Every year millions are wasted on pet projects for Hartford lawmakers and funding is not prioritized on projects that would increase economic development.”

Perillo said Democratic lawmakers need to stop wasting time and money on programs that will not ultimately help the area’s business community or increase economic development.

“Stop the revenue grabs and anti-business legislation and let's work together to move our state and the Valley forward,” added Perillo.

Kelly said this gathering was a perfect chance to again reinforce that the business community and the public in general can affect change by making their voices heard on issues.

“Look no further than the tolls issue to see that in action,” said Kelly. “Tolls were one of Gov. Lamont’s top issues, but he has not been able to move it forward because the public has spoken and they are being heard.

“We must do the same when it comes to our community’s priorities. People need to call the governor and Democrat leaders and tell them increasing capacity on the Waterbury line needs to be a priority. Make your voices heard, because it works,” added Kelly.

Kelly, who recently announced his re-election bid, said his focus remains on making health care more affordable for all people.

“I’m continuing my efforts to pass a bill that can lower premiums by up to 20 percent and hold the line on the rate of growth of medical costs,” said Kelly.

The average annual premium for family coverage is more expensive than buying a new car every year, said Kelly.

“That’s absolutely unacceptable,” added Kelly, “and it’s time Connecticut takes action to reduce these costs to help all people and families.”

Lawmakers this session will be faced with another state budget deficit that will need to be closed by the end of the fiscal year, said Perillo, adding that Democrat lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would authorize tolling on trucks. Perillo said the bill lacks sufficient legal protections to prevent tolls from being expanded to cars in the future.