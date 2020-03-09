Kelly backs bill to reduce health care costs

HARTFORD — State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21), ranking member of the Insurance Committee, is part of a bipartisan effort to make health care in Connecticut more affordable and accessible.

Kelly was joined Thursday, March 5, by his fellow Insurance Committee co-chairs, state Sen. Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) and state Rep. Sean Scanlon (D-Guilford), and fellow ranking member state Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-Bristol) in standing in support of Senate Bill 328, a bill designed to make health care in Connecticut more affordable and accessible.

“Connecticut residents need relief when it comes to unaffordable health care,” said Kelly. “This bill shows a clear path forward to address the issue from multiple fronts.

“I appreciate the efforts of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle including the Democratic co-chairs of the Insurance Committee, the Office of Health Strategy, the governor’s office and many advocates who have worked together to develop and raise this bipartisan bill and urge continued support for these efforts,” added Kelly.

Senate Bill 328 would implement a three-step approach to increase affordability and access to health care:

* Reduce the cost of insurance premiums through a reinsurance program with no assessment on premiums.

* Reduce prescription drug costs by establishing a drug importation program.

* Control the growth of health care costs through a bench-marking program.

“The three elements of this bipartisan bill outline a comprehensive approach to reduce consumer premiums and control skyrocketing medical costs in future years,” said Kelly.