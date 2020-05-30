Kelly earns nomination for 21st state Senate seat

Kevin Kelly has earned the Republican nomination to run for reelection as state senator in the 21st District, which includes Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford.

At the nominating convention for the 21st Senate District on Monday, May 18, Kelly was nominated by state Rep. Jason Perillo and seconded by Chris Pia, First District councilman and chairman of the Stratford Town Council. He earned unanimous support from the Republican delegates to pursue his sixth consecutive term.

“It is an honor to have earned this support to continue working hard to make our state a better place for working- and middle-class families,” said Kelly. “Now more than ever Connecticut needs to do everything we can to grow jobs, support affordable and accessible health care, help vulnerable populations and seniors, and avoid looking to the taxpayers’ wallets as the only solution to the state’s problems.

“People are struggling,” added Kelly. “We are facing a crisis that is impacting all aspects of life. What lies ahead won’t be easy, but it’s a challenge I am committed to tackling to help all families through this difficult situation.”

Kelly has served as state senator since 2011. He is a deputy Senate Republican Leader and ranking member of the General Assembly’s Aging Committee, the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, and the Committee on Children. He also serves as a member of the Regulation Review Committee.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent my constituents’ voices at the Capitol,” said Kelly. “In times of crisis, those voices are even more critical. I hope to continue my efforts fighting for affordable health care, stopping burdensome tax increases, and growing good paying jobs and opportunity for all people.”

Kelly is the owner of Kevin Kelly & Associates, PC, a Stratford law firm specializing in elder law services. Prior to working in private practice, Kelly worked as an investigator for the Department of Social Services for more than 13 years.

He resides in Stratford with his wife, Cindy. Their family includes four children and six grandchildren.