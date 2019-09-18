Kelly forum on reducing state’s health care costs

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21), ranking member of the state’s Insurance Committee, is hosting an informational forum on Thursday, Sept. 19, to further explore three proposals to lower the costs of health care in Connecticut.

The forum — to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building, Room 1B, 300 Capitol Ave., Hartford — will include panel discussions with Insurance Committee members, health care advocates, state officials, health insurers and the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.

“The high cost of health care is one of the most significant issues impacting daily life for Connecticut residents,” said Kelly. “This forum seeks to advance the dialogue with health care stakeholders before the next legislative session begins to ensure the legislature remains focused on reducing the costs of health care.”

Kelly said this forum and panel discussion will focus on a state-funded reinsurance program; health care cost growth bench marking, similar to what has been implemented in Massachusetts; and prescription drug importation.