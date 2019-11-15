Kelly leads talk on reducing health care costs

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Shelton) held a bipartisan forum Thursday, Nov. 14, on reducing the costs of health care.

Joined by Rep. Sean Scanlon (D-Guilford), Sen. Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) and Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-Bristol), Kelly hosted the informational forum with advocates, stakeholders and experts to explore three proposals to lower the costs of health care in Connecticut: a state-funded reinsurance program, healthcare cost growth benchmarking similar to what has been implemented in Massachusetts, and prescription drug importation.

“I want to thank all the panelists, advocates and experts who came together for this conversation,” said Kelly. “One of the most pressing issues facing Connecticut residents is the cost of health care. The current system is not working and we must take action to help people. Making health care affordable and accessible remains one of my top priorities, and I'm glad this is a bipartisan effort here in Connecticut.”

The forum included representatives from Access Health CT, the CT Insurance Department, ConnectiCare, Anthem, the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, the Office of Health Strategy, the Connecticut Health Policy Project, the Connecticut Health Foundation, the CT Hospital Association, AARP, the CT State Medical Society, the Department of Consumer Protection and the Partnership for Safe Medicines.