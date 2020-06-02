Kelly named Young Insurance Professional of the Year

The PIA National Young Insurance Professional of the Year award recognizes outstanding achievement by a young insurance professional. It was sponsored for the 15th year in a row by The Rough Notes Company.

Kelly is vice president of the Connecticut Young Insurance Professionals (CTYIP) and was named the 2019 CTYIP Agent of the Year and the 2018 CTYIP Director of the Year.

“As a past recipient of the PIA National Agent of the Year award, I understand the commitment and dedication one must give to his clients, insurance carriers, fellow agents and the Association to be considered for such a distinguished award,” said PIA National Past President Tim Russell. “Ryan shows that commitment and dedication on a daily basis.”

Kelly is a personal and commercial lines producer with a focus on life science and tech products, such as medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturers. He is known for his expertise in the life science and tech products sectors and as a knowledgeable, trusted adviser to independent brokers and agents - delivering innovated solutions to meet their clients’ needs, a press release said.

“Joining the association has helped me develop as an insurance professional,” said Kelly. “As a producer, it is a great opportunity to build relationships with your underwriters, surplus-lines brokers and vendors who you rely on to write business. In addition to that, I have found it beneficial to network with other insurance producers.”

“It is rare today to find an individual who is truly dedicated to their work, their clients, their family and their community,” said Christopher J. Pia, chairman of the Stratford Town Council and Chamber of Commerce. “Ryan Kelly is that individual. Ryan is a consummate professional. He holds himself and his business to the highest ethical and moral standards and his clients and community are the ones who truly benefit.”

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA’s web address is www.pianet.com.