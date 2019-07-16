Kelly talks warning signs of financial elder abuse

State Sen. Kevin Kelly was a featured speaker at a seminar on preventing financial elder abuse on July 10 at the Litchfield Inn. State Sen. Kevin Kelly was a featured speaker at a seminar on preventing financial elder abuse on July 10 at the Litchfield Inn. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kelly talks warning signs of financial elder abuse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) was a featured speaker at a seminar on preventing financial elder abuse on July 10 at the Litchfield Inn.

Kelly, who serves as ranking member of the General Assembly’s Aging Committee and works as an elder law attorney, was joined by AARP’s fraud prevention team to discuss how to spot financial exploitation and avoid becoming a victim. The seminar was hosted by the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging.

Approximately one in five people ages 65 or older reports being a victim of financial fraud or abuse. Nine in 10 people who commit elder abuse are trusted individuals such as family members, and Kelly stressed the importance of being aware of the warning signs to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Kelly said resources are available across the state to help people who think they may be a victim or know someone who is a victim of elder abuse. If you have questions or concerns, Kelly told those in attendance to consider contacting a local area agency on aging or visiting the agency’s website for more information. Abuse can also be reported to the Protective Services for the Elderly in Connecticut.

Among the resources are:

· Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging, 203-757-5449 or 1-800-994-9422; http://wcaaa.org/community-services/elder-abuse-emergency-response-system.

· Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, 203-333-9288; https://www.swcaa.org .

· Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut, 203.785.8533; https://www.aoascc.org.

· Protective Services for the Elderly in Connecticut, 1-888-385-4225; https://portal.ct.gov/DSS/Social-Work-Services/Social-Work-Services/Related-Resources.

Kelly represents the 21st Senate District including Monroe, Seymour, Shelton and Stratford. He serves as the ranking member of the General Assembly’s Insurance Committee, Children’s Committee, and Aging Committee.