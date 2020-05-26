Kelly to hold virtual town hall May 27

HARTFORD - State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook Live on Wednesday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Kelly will be joined by AARP Connecticut State Director Nora Duncan to discuss assistance and resources available to help seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Constituents can watch the town hall meeting live on Facebook at www.FB.com/senatorkevinkelly and are invited to submit questions ahead of time to Kevin.Kelly@cga.ct.gov. Include "Town Hall Meeting" in the subject line.

A video of the town hall will be available on Kelly’s website after the event. People can view all past virtual town halls at www.senatorkevinkelly.com. Kelly represents Stratford, Shelton, Monroe and Seymour.