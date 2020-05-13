Kelly to host virtual town hall on unemployment assistance

State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-21) is hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Facebook Live on Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

Kelly will be joined by state Department of Labor Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo and will be answering questions on unemployment issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Constituents can watch the town hall meeting live on Facebook at www.FB.com/senatorkevinkelly and are invited to submit questions ahead of time to Kevin.Kelly@cga.ct.gov. Include “Town Hall Meeting” in the subject line.

A video of the town hall will be available on Kelly’s website after the event. People can view past virtual town halls at senatorkevinkelly.com.