Kemp says he'll spend millions against Perdue in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's campaign says it will spend at least $4.2 million on TV ads until his May 24 GOP primary against former U.S. Senator David Perdue and others, bidding to leverage his financial advantage against his top challenger.
The announcement underlines how far ahead Kemp is in raising funds seeking to block Perdue from unseating him. The incumbent reported having $12.7 million in his main campaign account as of Jan. 31, while Perdue had less than $1 million in cash on hand.