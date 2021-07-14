Kenai officials: Critical race theory not part of curriculum

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The new Kenai Public Schools superintendent told a crowd at his first school board meeting that critical race theory is not part of the district’s curriculum but said the district will continue teaching students history.
“Teaching the facts of history, current events and critical thinking is what we do and will continue to do,” Clayton Holland said. “Our teachers are going to teach history. I want to be real clear on that. We’re teaching history. They’re going to teach facts to our students.”