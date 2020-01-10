Kentucky homeless shelter expanding, offering more services

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A homeless shelter in northern Kentucky is moving to a bigger facility and will offer more services, officials said.

The Northern Kentucky Emergency Shelter in Covington will move to a building on West 13th Street later this year that includes space for a medical clinic, lockers and laundry services, the Kentucky Inquirer reported, citing a news release.

The building can house up to 55 more people in need, said Kim Webb, Executive Director of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

The shelter worked with Kenton County officials and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, which bought the building, to provide services for the homeless in the region.

More than 1,500 people experienced homelessness in Boone, Kenton and Cambell counties between July 2018 and June 2019, according to a report from the Northern Kentucky Homelessness Working Group.

The shelter, which is currently on Scott Street, is one of four that serve the area.