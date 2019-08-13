Kentucky nursing home to pay $2.2M in negligence lawsuit

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A jury has ordered a Kentucky nursing home to pay more than $2.2 million in damages for acting negligently and failing to properly care for a 92-year-old patient with dementia.

News outlets report jurors ruled Friday that Superior Care Home must compensate the patient's relatives for medical costs, pain and suffering. The nursing home was sued in 2017 over the death of Mary Opal Moore, who lived at the center from December 2014 to March 2015.

The lawsuit says Moore wasn't properly treated during her time at the facility and was kicked out over switching to Medicaid. She died weeks after leaving the facility.

Attorney Eddie Jones represented the nursing home and its owners. He says the jury's ruling isn't supported by evidence including witness testimony.