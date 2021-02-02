Kentucky opens regional COVID vaccination site in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's opening of a regional vaccination site Tuesday at the Kentucky Horse Park will mark a "turning point” in the fight against the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Paul French, a 74-year-old veteran from Lincoln County, received the first vaccination at the regional center on the outskirts of Lexington. About 600 Kentuckians were scheduled to receive their first doses Tuesday at the site operated in partnership with Kroger Health, the state said. The high-volume site is expected to vaccinate more than 3,000 people weekly, it said.