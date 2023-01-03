Kentucky's GOP-led legislature opens election-year session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature convened Tuesday for a 30-day session that will play out against the backdrop of the state's premiere political contest — the race for governor.

Lawmakers are expected to consider legislation calling for another phased reduction in the state's individual income tax rate. It would be a follow up to a measure enacted in 2022 that triggered a reduction of the state individual income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% at the start of this year. The ultimate goal for GOP lawmakers is to phase out individual income taxes in Kentucky.