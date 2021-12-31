Kentucky school districts devastated by tornadoes seek help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Superintendents of the western Kentucky school districts affected by December's tornadoes asked this week for an extended freeze on a school funding formula that ties average daily attendance to money.

The program known as Support Education Excellence in Kentucky allocates state funds to local school districts for costs that include transportation and help for low-income and special needs students. The formula was already frozen because of school disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. The General Assembly passed a bill this year allowing districts to use attendance data from either the 2018-2019 or the 2019-2020 school years to calculate the average daily attendance for the 2021-2022 year.