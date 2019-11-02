Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum retiring from office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Longtime Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum says he is retiring.

News outlets report the Louisville Republican sent a letter to Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday saying he will retire from his seat Nov. 16. Seum's retirement would end a 35-year career in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The 80-year-old Seum crossed party lines in August and endorsed Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in his race for governor against Bevin, a fellow Republican.

In a video announcing his support for Beshear, Seum blasted the governor's handling of the state pension issue and Bevin's high-profile feud with some public education groups.

Seum served in the state House as a Democrat from 1982 to 1988, before moving to the Senate. Seum switched to GOP in 1999, giving Republicans majority control of the chamber.