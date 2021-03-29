Kentucky wildlife officials seize alligators from home

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Acting on a tip, conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources seized two alligators from a McCracken County home last week.

A 55-year-old Paducah man admitted to having the reptiles when officers showed up at his door on Thursday, according to an account posted on the department's official Facebook page. Each alligator was approximately 5 feet long. Conservation officers were able to seize them and take them to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.