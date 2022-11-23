Shelton teens serve up Thanksgiving dinner at Senior Center

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — A Thanksgiving tradition has returned to the Shelton Senior Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Keystone Club served up a Thanksgiving feast to 175 seniors on Tuesday – marking the return of the annual sit-down celebration that was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.

"We are so thankful for our relationship with the Senior Center,” said Shaye Roscoe, the club's CEO. “The Turkey Dinner has been an important tradition for our youth leaders for the past 40 years.”

Roscoe said her organization values that continuing partnership with the senior center, as displayed annually with the pre-Thanksgiving dinner event.

“One of our goals at the Boys & Girls Club is to develop our young members into confident, compassionate leaders and to find opportunities for them to showcase their potential to make a meaningful impact in our community, and this is a perfect opportunity for them to do so,” Roscoe said. “They truly enjoy this event and look forward to it every year.”

Laucella said the Keystone Club members have always planned and implemented the whole event, which includes serving the food before dancing the evening away with their senior guests.

Keystone Club is a leadership development experience providing opportunities for young people ages 14 to 18 to participate, both in and out of the club, in activities in three focus areas: academic success, career preparation and community service. Activities are conducted with the guidance of an adult adviser.

Cost of the event is split between the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley and the City of Shelton.