Shelton teens serve up Thanksgiving dinner at Senior Center
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5
Andy Blackwood, left, and other Shelton seniors are served by Keystone Club members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley at the 40th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with the Seniors at the Shelton Senior Center in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of5
Shelton seniors enjoy the 40th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with the Seniors put on by the Keystone Club of The Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley at the Shelton Senior Center in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Shelton seniors are served by Keystone Club members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley at the 40th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with the Seniors at the Shelton Senior Center in Shelton, Conn. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
SHELTON — A Thanksgiving tradition has returned to the Shelton Senior Center.
The Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley’s Keystone Club served up a Thanksgiving feast to 175 seniors on Tuesday – marking the return of the annual sit-down celebration that was put on hold last year due to the pandemic.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.