‘Kids deserve some magic’: Derby food bank plays Santa for families in need Dec. 21, 2021 Updated: Dec. 21, 2021 5:39 p.m.
1 of6
Volunteer Santa Claus Joe Ungrady hands out candy canes to waiting drivers during St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank’s holiday food and present pickup in Derby, Conn. Dec. 21, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Volunteer Ralph Venezia loads a bunch of wrapped presents into a waiting car during St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank’s holiday food and present pickup in Derby, Conn. Dec. 21, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Dressed for the holidays, volunteers stand by during St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank’s holiday food and present pickup in Derby, Conn. Dec. 21, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Volunteers deliver bags of food to waiting drivers during St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank’s holiday food and present pickup in Derby, Conn. Dec. 21, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
DERBY — Christmas came early for dozens of families in need Tuesday.
Santa, along with some elves and a trusty reindeer, hand delivered thousands of pounds of food and gifts to 60 families at the St. Vincent de Paul of the Valley Thrift Shop and Food Bank on Roosevelt Drive in Derby.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.