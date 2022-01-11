Kin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California law BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2022 Updated: Jan. 11, 2022 9:10 p.m.
FILE - Attorney Jeff Anderson holds up a photo of former priest Stephen Kiesle at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2010. The family of the late Jim Bartko, who said he was molested as a child by Kiesle, has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic church under a new California law that allows family members of sex abuse victims to bring lawsuits after their deaths. The family of Bartko filed the suit in January 2022 in Alameda County Superior Court against the Diocese of Oakland.
FILE - Jim Bartko speaks during a news conference announcing him as Fresno State's new athletic director Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, in Fresno, Calif. The family of the late Bartko, who said he was molested as a child by priest Stephen Kiesle, has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic church under a new California law that allows family members of sex abuse victims to bring lawsuits after their deaths. The family of Bartko filed the suit in January 2022 in Alameda County Superior Court against the Diocese of Oakland.
3 of3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After decades of dealing with the boyhood trauma of being molested by a priest, Jim Bartko sued the Roman Catholic church two years ago under a provision that extended the time such lawsuits could be brought.
But the lawsuit was dismissed when he died four days after announcing it.