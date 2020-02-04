Knitters to make nesting bowls for Australian wildlife

During the 2020 kickoff breakfast for the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Wesley Village, members agreed to help the homeless animals caught in the Australian Wildfires.

Kelly Coppola, the activities director at Crosby Commons at Wesley Village, learned of the need for animal nests and blankets from fellow staff members Terry Moffat and Lisamarie Grailich. A local news program featured the call for donations of nesting bowls and crate blankets for the homeless wildlife displaced by the fires in Australia.

Coppola brought the idea to coordinators, Barbara Quinn and MaryAnn Griffiths, who went to work on finding the patterns, yarn and hooks to start the project. They shared the supplies along with the information about the project at the breakfast meeting.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is made up of residents of Wesley Village and volunteers from the community. Over the years, they have knitted or crocheted prayer shawls and lap robes which were blessed by the community chaplain and then given to sick individuals or grieving family members. In addition to the animal project, they will also make baby car seat blankets and hats to donate to Griffin Hospital to give away with the car seats they install.

Those interested in joining the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Wesley Village can call 203-944-8279.

