Russian diplomat leaves open Cuba, Venezuela army deployment
Jan. 13, 2022
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in a showdown with the West over Ukraine, with a top diplomat saying he wouldn't exclude a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States mount.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks with the United States in Geneva, said in televised remarks that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could send military assets to Cuba and Venezuela.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and EMILY SCHULTHEIS