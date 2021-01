SHELTON — Stanley Kudej has resigned his seat on the Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Mark Lauretti confirmed Kudej’s decision, saying he has “not been in good health” as his reason for stepping aside. Kudej, a Republican, has spent some two decades as second ward alderman. He was reelected this past November.

Kudej did not immediately return a request for comment.

Republican Town Committee Chair and fellow Alderman Anthony Simonetti called Kudej a “well respected board member and community leader.”

Kudej has served on both the aldermen’s street committee and was a finance committee member and former chairman.

“I am proud and honored to have served with him,” Alderman Eric McPhearson, who has served in the Second Ward with Kudej for 12 years, said. “He has accomplished a lot in his time of service to our city and has served with dedication, with passion and integrity and has always put people first. I am thankful for his many years of service.”

Simonetti was not able to comment on any replacements.

A nearly lifelong resident of Shelton, Kudej is an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 16, where he has served as treasurer of its baseball team. He is a longtime member of Shelton’s Czech Club and a lifetime member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

A strong supporter of recreational opportunities for residents, Kudej has been a Shelton Parks and Recreation Commission member for more than 25 years and Shelton National Little League president for more than 30 years. During that time, he played an essential role starting the Challenger Little League for handicapped children.

