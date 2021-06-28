LA County recommends indoor masks, regardless of vaccines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials in Los Angeles County now strongly recommend that people wear masks indoors in public places — regardless of their vaccination status — to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

The recommendation — which is not a mandate — in the nation's most populous county does not match what the state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say, which is that vaccinated people in certain public indoor settings do not need to be masked. Unvaccinated people are supposed to wear masks in public.