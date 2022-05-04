LA hospital sued for racism in Black mother's death BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 9:02 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of a Black woman who died hours after childbirth in 2016 sued Cedars-Sinai Medical hospital on Wednesday, saying she bled to death because of a culture of racism at the renowned Los Angeles medical center.
Charles Johnson IV said he discovered the disparity in care women of color receive at Cedars compared to white women during depositions in his wrongful death lawsuit that is scheduled to go to trial next week in Los Angeles Superior Court.