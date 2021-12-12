LSU students making dangerous crossing to reach popular bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Baton Rouge has erected a tall fence to try to keep Louisiana State University students from crossing through a construction zone to reach a stretch of popular bars near campus, but students continue to ignore the barriers as they seek the shortest route to the booze.
The Advocate reports the city-parish erected the 7-foot (2.13-meter) barrier late Wednesday, alarmed at social media posts showing students trying to scale what was left of a concrete bridge over Bayou Fountain to reach the Tigerland entertainment district.