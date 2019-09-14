Lake Michigan erosion endangering 400-ton historic pavilion

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — A 400-ton pavilion built in the 1940s could fall 100 feet from a bluff into Lake Michigan if nothing is done to fight erosion from rising waters at a state park in Michigan.

Orchard Beach State Park supervisor Doug Barry said the limestone pavilion sits about 50 feet back from the edge of a bluff that's eroding at an average annual rate of 6 inches.

Barry added that while the structure isn't in imminent peril, the Department of Natural Resources is working to ensure it doesn't fall off the edge.

MLive.com reports that the work to save it could begin in fall 2020.

Barry noted that engineering firm GEI Consultants has been commissioned to survey the erosion and find ways to salvage the historic building and restore a beach.

___

