Lamont creates panel to transform workforce training

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed an executive order that creates an entity charged with coming up with a plan for better coordination between state government agencies and the business community.

The Democrat said Tuesday he has a goal of transforming a workforce development system that's currently designed to meet the needs of 20th century jobs into one which serves 21st century jobs. He says the state's education and training system today is "too static and disconnected" and there's a need for better collaboration with business and labor so Connecticut's teachers know what skills to teach.

Lamont announced the creation of the Governor's Workforce Council at Naugatuck Community College.

The group is required to review the state's workforce development system and provide recommendations for improvements by January 1, 2021.