Land rights, environment top election agenda in India's Goa VINEETA DEEPAK, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 1:24 a.m.
1 of15 A man walks through a deserted street at Fontainhas, a UNESCO heritage site with Portugese style homes in Panjim, Goa, on Feb. 12, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Atish Fernandes, in green, prepares to serve a customer at the popular Joseph Bar in capital Panjim, Goa, on Feb.12, 2022. "The locals can't afford an apartment or a house or a plot of land in Goa anymore since the real estate prices have been driven sky high by those who want a slice of this paradise," said Fernandes. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A woman rides her scooter past the popular Joseph Bar in capital Panjim, Goa, on Feb. 12, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 An image of Barack Obama is displayed at the popular Joseph Bar in capital Panjim, Goa, on Feb. 12, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tourists take photos at Fontainhas, a UNESCO heritage site with Portugese style homes in Panjim, Goa, on Feb. 12, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 An election billboard of Bhartiya Janata Party with photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is seen in Mapusa, Goa, on Feb. 12, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government. Goa is one of five Indian states voting in February and March in what is seen as a test for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of general elections expected in 2024. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Security men guard at the venue of an election rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mapusa, Goa, on Feb. 10, 2022. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government. Goa is one of five Indian states voting in February and March in what is seen as a test for Modi's Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of general elections expected in 2024. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Workers are engaged in construction of luxury villas in Siolim, North Goa, India, on Jan 31, 2022. Goa has emerged as a preferred second home destination for India's affluent middle class, fueling frenetic construction activity. India's undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Devotees and activists of right wing Shiv Sena party stand outside Shri Dev Bodgeshwar Hindu temple, Mapusa, North Goa, India, on Feb. 12, 2022. In Goa, which is often portrayed by Bollywood as a westernized enclave with foreign tourists partying on sandy beaches and vistas dominated by its historical Catholic churches, Christians constitute only 25% of the population. More than 66% of Goans are Hindu. The tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Our Lady of Victory Church is seen in Revora, North Goa, India, on Jan 31, 2022. In Goa, which is often portrayed by Bollywood as a westernized enclave with foreign tourists partying on sandy beaches and vistas dominated by its historical Catholic churches, Christians constitute only 25% of the population. The tiniest state in the world's largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government. Vineeta Deepak/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
GOA, India (AP) — India’s undisputed tourist hot spot, and the tiniest state in the world’s largest democracy, is voting Monday to elect a new government with an eye toward restoring an economy ravaged by the pandemic and saving the environment threatened by an unbridled real estate boom.
More than 1.1 million voters in the western Goa state will decide who among the 301 contestants can help save their ecologically fragile coastal land that is struggling to cope with uncontrolled tourism.
Written By
VINEETA DEEPAK