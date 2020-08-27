Langanke redevelopment plan in Shelton could soon be OK’d

SHELTON — Redevelopment of the Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses property on Bridgeport Avenue may soon be under way.

The Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Wednesday asked staff to prepare a resolution in favor of approving Langanke’s Landing LLC’s request for a Planned Development District at 1055 Bridgeport Ave.

A formal vote on the application could come in three weeks.

Plans call for removal of the florist and greenhouse structures and construction of a 4,400 square-foot convenience market and gas station with 10 fueling positions and two 3,100-square-foot buildings that could house either retail or offices.

Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses owners have stated that while the plans, if approved, would remove the present structures — long a fixture along Bridgeport Avenue — the florist business itself would remain on a smaller scale in one of the buildings to be built. Sale of the property is contingent on approval of the plans.

Commissioner Elaine Matto said the site, at present, is an “eyesore,” calling the property a “logical location” for a gas station.

Fellow commissioner Ruth Parkins echoed Matto’s comments on the location’s use as a gas station but said that she worries that too much is “crammed” on the site. Parkins said the additional office buildings could lead to traffic problems.

Commissioner Jimmy Tickey asked that, if approved, P&Z staff must “keep an eye on the entrance and exits onto Huntington Avenue.” Tickey said he would want to make sure the commission stands ready to help solve problems if the entrance/exit area was being used as a cut through.

“My parents and I have been discussing making changes on the property for quite some time,” wrote Mark Rempfer, third generation owner at Langanke’s Florist, in a letter supporting the proposal.

“After considering our options in this changing industry, we’ve decided to sell the property,” he wrote. “Within this plan it gives me the opportunity to continue our long-standing business.”

Rempfer stated that his parents have owned the florist business and greenhouses for more than 65 years. His mother has lived on the property since she was a young girl, he said.

“I feel that our property is a great location and perfect fit for a service station,” added Rempfer. “With the additional proposed retail space, it gives me the opportunity to continue our family business and continue to serve our community and all our faithful customers.”

The site is bounded by Bridgeport Avenue to the south, Huntington Street and Isinglass Road to the north and commercial developments to the east and west. The new structures, as proposed, would be accessed by two driveways on Bridgeport Avenue and one driveway on Huntington Street, about where the existing driveways are.

According to the application, the proposed driveways will have a single entering lane and a stop sign on the driveway exiting approaches.

Tighe and Bond, the engineering firm representing Langanke LLC, stated in its report that the additional traffic expected to be generated by the proposed Langanke’s Landing development is not expected to have a significant impact on traffic operations within the study area.

If approved, developers state, the project is expected to be completed in 2021.

