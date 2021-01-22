Language barriers, wariness make vaccinating immigrants hard EUGENE GARCIA, SUMAN NAISHADHAM and ANITA SNOW, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:10 p.m.
1 of5 Hispanic farm workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The farmworkers who got their shots are among the millions of immigrants around the United States, who advocacy groups warn may be some of the most difficult people to reach during the largest vaccination campaign in American history. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
MECCA, Calif. (AP) — Migrant workers lined up by the hundreds during a break from picking produce this week to receive the coronavirus vaccine on a Southern California grape farm.
The farmworkers who got their shots are among vulnerable immigrants in the United States — particularly the 11 million in the country illegally — who advocacy groups say may be some of the most difficult people to reach during the largest vaccination campaign in American history.
