Lansing police fatally shoot man after he fired on officers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was fatally shot overnight by Lansing police after he exchanged gunfire with officers, wounding one of them as they were responding to a reported domestic assault, police said.

The officer struck by gunfire during Tuesday night's shooting was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and was in stable condition, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said.

“He’s in good spirits, doing well,” Green told the Lansing State Journal of the officer, who is 7-year department veteran and a member of its tactical team.

Officers were responding to a call about a man who was under “mental distress” who had possibly assaulted someone and reportedly had fired a weapon inside a house before police arrived, Green said.

Officers made contact with the man, who was inside the house, and negotiated with him before he stepped outside with one, or possibly two firearms, and began firing, police said.

Officers returned fire, fatally wounding the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was shot, but a woman was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, Green said.

Police said six officers were involved in the confrontation, although it wasn't clear how many of them fired their weapons or how many shots were fired. Green said all six officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by Michigan State Police.