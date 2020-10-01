Large gasoline spill on Harbor Island prompts evacuations

SEATTLE (AP) — A large gasoline spill is prompting some evacuations and causing a huge traffic mess on Harbor Island Thursday morning.

KOMO-TV reports the spill was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 2500 block of 13th Ave SW, according to David Cuerpo with Seattle Fire. Harbor Island is an artificial island located where the Duwamish River empties into Elliott Bay.

The tank and pump that had been leaking the gas has been shut off and secured, officials said, but a large amount of gas has spilled in the area and a 1,000-foot safety perimeter has been set up around the spill and workers have been told to stay away from the area, Cuerpo said.

Shell Oil brought in specialized employees to help clean up the spill, but until then dozens of trucks waiting to deliver loads are creating a huge cluster of traffic in the area, especially with the main West Seattle Bridge closure.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the spill. There are no reports of any injuries.

The Coast Guard is also on scene making sure no fuel spills into the Duwamish waterways.