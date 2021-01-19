Large migrant caravan dissolves in Guatemala OLIVER DE ROS, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 2:03 p.m.
1 of12 A Honduran migrant wearing a hat with the stars and stripes, poses for a photo at a road block manned by Guatemalan soldiers and police, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Some migrants threw rocks while authorities launched tear gas and pushed the migrants with their riot shields back down the highway. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Honduran migrants raise white flags as they are blocked by Guatemalan soldiers and police from advancing toward the US border, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Some migrants threw rocks while authorities launched tear gas and pushed the migrants with their riot shields back down the highway. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Honduran migrants rest as they are blocked by Guatemalan soldiers and police from advancing toward the US border, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Some migrants threw rocks while authorities launched tear gas and pushed the migrants with their riot shields back down the highway. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Honduran migrants raise white flags in front of a Honduran and American flag, as they are blocked by Guatemalan soldiers and police from advancing toward the US border, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Some migrants threw rocks while authorities launched tear gas and pushed the migrants with their riot shields back down the highway. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A woman and a girl walk away as Honduran migrants confront Guatemalan soldiers and police blocking them from advancing toward the US, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Honduran migrants, top, stand between cargo trucks as they confront Guatemalan soldiers and police blocking them from advancing toward the US, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Guatemalan soldiers and police chase Honduran migrants as they try advancing toward the US border, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Hundreds of Honduran migrants have awoken tired and hungry after a second night stuck along a rural Guatemalan roadside by police and soldiers who will not let them pass. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Honduran migrants walk away from clashes with Guatemalan soldiers and police blocking them from advancing toward the US, on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The roadblock was strategically placed at a chokepoint on the two-lane highway flanked by a tall mountainside and a wall leaving the migrants with few options. Sandra Sebastian/AP Show More Show Less
EL FLORIDO, Guatemala (AP) — A once large caravan of Honduran migrants that pushed its way into Guatemala last week had dissipated by Tuesday in the face of Guatemalan security forces. Small groups pressed on toward the Mexican border, while others accepted rides from authorities back to Honduras.
Many of the migrants were driven by an increasingly desperate situation in Honduras, where the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes in November have piled atop chronic poverty and gang violence. That combined with a hope that the new U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden would be more welcoming gave birth to the year's first caravan.