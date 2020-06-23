Las Cruces man accused of scuffling with city police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces man has been arrested and accused of throwing rocks at a hospital security officer and attempting to disarm a policewoman.

Authorities said Monday that 26-year-old Sergio Sotelo was jailed without bond on suspicion of battery on a peace officer plus resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer.

Las Cruces police were dispatched to a home about 8 p.m. Sunday where Sotelo was reportedly acting violent and throwing items.

Officers took Sotelo into protective custody and transported him to a hospital for evaluation.

Hospital staff later called 911 for help, saying Sotelo was throwing rocks at security personnel.

A police officer responded and Sotelo allegedly tried to disarm the officer by grabbing her stun gun before he was arrested.

It was unclear Monday if Sotelo has a lawyer for his case yet.