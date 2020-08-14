Last call in Georgia city now at 11:30 p.m. under settlement

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Bar patrons in one Georgia city will face new rules under a settlement forged between the Athens-Clarke County government and six bar owners.

The group sued last month after Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and the county commission approved an ordinance moving last call from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. in July with the intention of limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Under the settlement announced Friday, last call for alcohol will now be 11:30 p.m. in Athens bars and patrons must clear out by midnight, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Kevin Epps, a lawyer for the bars, told Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris in court Friday that the plaintiffs had filed paperwork asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it won't be revived.

The Athens-Clarke Commission approved the settlement and a new version of the emergency ordinance earlier Friday. In addition, the government agreed to keep the cost of license fees at the lowered rates the mayor and commission had approved earlier for the current year through 2022: $1,500 for liquor, $450 for beer and wine.

Athens-Clarke will also continue to waive penalties and interest for late payments of excise taxes until the state judicial state of emergency and possible extensions expire. Under Georgia law, a state of emergency declaration expires after 30 days, but may be renewed.

Bar closing time will revert back to 2 a.m. five days after the judicial emergency is lifted. The current judicial emergency is in effect through Sept. 10 but may be renewed. Supreme Court of Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton has renewed it five times since first declaring the emergency in mid-March.

The bar owners also agreed not to challenge Athens-Clarke’s ordinance making wearing masks mandatory in the city.