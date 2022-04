SHELTON — One student’s artistic creation will be a lasting reminder of the instrumental ensembles’ impact on the intermediate school.

Shelton Intermediate School seventh grader Ava Gifford’s mural design was selected from among 40 entries submitted this past winter by art and music students. The mural — representing the musicians performing during the 2021-22 school year — was painted in the hallways leading to the school’s music wing.

“I think this mural is an amazing start in a long and memorable legacy for so many of our students who pass through our music programs here at SIS,” said band director Michael Sudak.

Gifford said she was astonished when told her mural would be showcased for all the school to see.

“Having the thought of years of people seeing my art was just a crazy thought to me, especially with it being the first one on the wall,” she said. “When I was creating it, I was wondering how I could reach and represent everyone who loves the art of music.”

Gifford said art had long been part of her life, so creating this mural was only natural for her. In the end, she said she was happy with the final product.

“I took some of the instruments that I favor while making sure to include the likings of others,” she said. “I have always liked the look of street art so I kind of included that in the piano and the letters and the ‘music’ letters at the top.”

Sudak said he felt it is important for the students to literally leave their mark on the school as they put so much work into each of their performances every year.

“With the nature of music being fleeting and temporary it’s great to have something so long lasting and student inspired to remember their time here in building,” Sudak said. “I plan on making this activity an annual event for the foreseeable future.”

Sudak led the project with the help of several volunteer students and Melissa Urban, the SIS art teacher. The school’s art and music students submitted mural designs to represent the various musical ensembles that practice and perform throughout the school year.

The SIS music program will feature its spring concert with various ensembles on June 16 at the school.

