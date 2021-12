SHELTON - There will be an added police presence at the schools Friday in the wake of the latest TikTok challenge circulating on social media this week, according to Superintendent Ken Saranich.

Saranich, in a notice sent to parents Thursday, said the schools are aware of this post that refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA” on Dec. 17.

“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” Saranich said. “We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools.

Saranich said that while officials did not find the threat to be credible, “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the department is aware of the social media threat, but said there is “nothing credible to Shelton schools. But the department will be having an increased presence at the schools.”

Saranich said the district has been in contact with the Shelton Police Department regarding the post, and the additional police at school buildings is simply an added precaution.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” Saranich said. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.”

The district is asking families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.

“If you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify a school staff member or trusted adult immediately,” Saranich said.

