Latest free food pantry aids in Shelton’s battle against food insecurity
Volunteers spent April 3, 2022, constructing and decorating a Little Free Pantry to be located outside the Church of the Good Shepherd.
SHELTON — Generosity is spreading in the city.
Only weeks after St. Paul’s Church installed its Blessings Box outside its building, Church of the Good Shepherd off Coram Avenue is readying to install its own food pantry box to aid those suffering from food insecurity.
