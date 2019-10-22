https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Latter-day-Saint-missionary-dies-in-African-14553513.php
Latter-day Saint missionary dies in African country of Congo
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died in the central African county of Congo.
The Utah-based church said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Hermann Keredjim Mwanken died Monday after a brief illness. Church officials didn't provide any additional details about the illness.
Mwanken is from Kinshasa, Congo, and had been serving a mission there since November 2017.
Missions are considered a rite of passage for young members of the faith. Men serve for two years, while women go for 18 months.
Church figures show there are about 65,000 missionaries currently.
View Comments