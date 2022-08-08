Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay start of Shelton’s Constitution Boulevard extension

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
SHELTON — The discovery of indigenous peoples’ artifacts will not significantly delay the start of construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension planned for next month, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti.
Lauretti confirmed the discovery of the artifacts on what is known as the Churma property — the site at 55 Blacks Hill Road which was recently condemned by the city. Lauretti said the land has been transferred to the city, with a judge’s decision on final payment to the property owners still in process.