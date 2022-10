SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti.

The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million.

But that deal is now in jeopardy, Lauretti said, as the Wells family has informed him that a commercial developer has offered more for the property. Attorney Charles Willinger, who represents Wells Holdings, LLC, was not available for comment.

“The property owners will do what they want … there is a developer offering more money, so here we are,” said Lauretti, adding that he had a “handshake” agreement with owners to purchase the land. “I believe this (deal) is in limbo for now.”

The site presently has a tree farm and borders Route 8 along Long Hill Cross Road. Lauretti said the land is zoned LIP, or light industrial park.

“If (a developer) brings in a business zoned for the property, I would probably be OK with it,” Lauretti said. “But I am adamantly opposed to any applications for residential development on that property. I will never support any residential on that land.”

At the time of the purchase, Lauretti stated that acquiring this open space is “consistent with what we want to do with other land purchases.” He did state that he was not prepared to designate the land as permanent open space if purchased by the city, but no plans were in place for any city work on the site.

Lauretti said the city owns open space abutting this property already, and “we like to block large parcels together. It helps control what goes on the land, if anything at all.”