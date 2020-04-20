https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Lauretti-budget-talk-goes-virtual-Tuesday-15212663.php
Lauretti budget talk goes virtual Tuesday
Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media
SHELTON — Mayor Mark Lauretti will be presenting his proposed 2020-21 budget Tuesday in a virtual meeting.
Lauretti last week stated that he will not propose any tax increases considering the difficult economic situation so many residents are in with the state shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to discuss Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders on the municipal budget process. At noon, Lauretti will present his proposed spending plan to the joint session of the Board of Aldermen and Board of Apportionment and Taxation.
Residents can access the live stream at the city’s website.
brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com
