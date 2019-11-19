Lauretti headlines inauguration ceremony

Mark Lauretti, officially beginning his 15th term as the city’s mayor, will join all other recently elected officials for the inauguration Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Shelton Senior Center.

The inauguration will be followed immediately by a special Board of Aldermen organization meeting, also at the senior center.

The inauguration will feature the swearing in of Lauretti; Board of Aldermen Ward 1 winners David Gidwani and Anthony Simonetti; Ward 2 winners Eric McPhearson and Stanley Kudej; Ward 3 winners John Anglace Jr., and Cris Balamaci; and Ward 4 winners Noreen McGorty and newcomer Bernie Simons.

Republican Ray O’Leary will be sworn in as treasurer.

The Board of Education election winners being sworn in are Republicans Kathy Yolish, Carl Rizzo, John Fitzgerald, Amy Romano and Jim Orazietti. On the Democrat side are Kate Kutash, Amanda Kilmartin, Diana Meyer and Patti Moonan.

On Planning and Zoning, Republicans Charles Kelly and Ginny Harger and Democrat Elaine Matto will be sworn in. Peter Laskos and John Uysel will be sworn in for the Planning and Zoning Alternate seats.

Others being sworn in are John Belden, John J. Francino-Quinn, John Boyko, Steve Guralnick, Michelle Laubin and Joseph Knapik on Board of Apportionment and Taxation; and Julie Blakeman and Aleta Miner for the Library Board.

